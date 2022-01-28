A powerful winter storm will bring significant impacts along the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic coast overnight tonight and all day Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow will pile up from the Delmarva coast up into Maine.

Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions to some areas, making it dangerous – if not impossible – to travel.

Six to 12 inches of snow will be likely from the eastern shore of Maryland up into coastal New England.

Some spots across eastern Massachusetts could get 1-2 feet of snow.

Meanwhile, very cold air will spread across the eastern third of the country, including Florida, where they will break records and Miami will feel the coldest air in over a decade.