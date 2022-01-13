close

A major winter storm will start its trek across the Plains states, dive across the Mid-South and then swoop up into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Widespread snowfall totals of 4-8 inches will fall from the Dakotas to Iowa and Missouri.

Eastern winter storm (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds will cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Plains winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

The winter weather, along with an Arctic cold front, will drop temperatures dramatically, bringing in dangerous wind chills once again.

Northeast snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

The Mid-Atlantic will face more snow, ice and cold air this weekend before the system moves offshore, becoming a nor’easter that will impact the Northeast and New England.

Southeast ice potential (Credit: Fox News)

The exact timing, track and snow totals are yet to be determined, so please stay informed of your local forecasts and make sure to have a plan and winter emergency kits in your car, home and workplace if you are in the path of this potentially dangerous storm.

Eastern winter storm forecast (Credit: Fox News)

This winter system will affect travel and weekend plans for millions.