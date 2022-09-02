Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record.

California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.

Hundreds of firefighters are taking part in the effort, assisted by 11 aircraft, according to officials. If winds increase to 30-40 mph firefighter officials warn that it could increase the strength of the brush fire.

“The fire behavior and what you saw yesterday should be a wake-up call to us all about the potential that we’re in, and we’re entering into over the next few days in terms of the fire conditions, very rapid fire growth, and very, very explosive fire behavior,” said Los Angeles National Forest Chief Robert Garcia on Friday.

Meanwhile, in San Diego County, the Border 32 Fire began only a couple of hours after the Castaic fire and has destroyed 4,438 acres. Firefighters have continued 14% of the blaze so far, according to the California Department of Forest and Fire Protection.

In the Route Fire in LA, firefighters dealt with the blaze in the midst of 111-degree heat as the Golden State prepares for one of the hottest heat waves on record. The heat forced firefighters to pull back some of their resources in order to minimize heat-related injuries.

Those who were injured were treated and released on Thursday. Crews instead deal with the fire from the air rather than on the ground during that period.

“It’s a tactical pause for the crews that are experiencing the greatest heat impact,” noted Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas C. Ewald, according to the LA Times. “We’re just trying to reduce the strain being placed on line firefighters.”

Currently, the Route Fire has engulfed two buildings and threatens to destroy more than 550 additional structures. Meteorologists project the heat wave to last until next week, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blazes.

“It should be a wake-up call to us all,” said Garcia. “The days ahead are going to be very challenging.”

