Wildfire threat simmers as Red Flag warning issued for parts of Southern California

Officials in California have issued a Red Flag warning for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The Red Flag Warning issued today highlights a ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ for the LA/VTA Mtns & Santa Clarita Valley Wed-Sat,” tweeted the National Weather Service Los Angeles on Tuesday. “These actions can help save lives and homes!!”

Citing wind and low relative humidity, officials said the Red Flag warning is in effect from 6 p.m. PST Wednesday to 10 p.m. PST Saturday.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation due to an unusual duration of extremely dry vegetation, strong winds, and very dry air leading to very critical fire weather conditions,” they said in a statement. “Any new fire ignition in these areas will likely have very dangerous fire spread that could potentially threaten life and property.”

The most severe conditions are expected between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. PST Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. In addition to the wildfire threat, strong winds could also down trees and power lines, officials said.

Also in Southern California, a young bobcat that was badly burned in a wildfire will be released back into the wild, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.

The 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday from the group’s Ramona Wildlife Center. A state Department of Fish and Wildlife worker took her to an area outside the site of the fire that biologists say has “rich food and water sources,” according to a humane society statement.

The blaze erupted in September near Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. It was sparked by a pyrotechnic device a couple used for a gender reveal party. The fire destroyed several homes and killed a firefighter in San Bernardino National Forest.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

