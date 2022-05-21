website maker

After record-breaking heat in the South, a cold front is forecast to bring temperatures down this weekend. However, sweltering temperatures 20-30 degrees above average are expected across the East Coast.

According to Fox Weather, most of the extreme heat will be confined to the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.

The channel reported that nearly 100 more record highs are forecast to fall and the first Heat Advisories of the season have been issued in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

While dry and windy weather has increased fire danger across the drought-stricken country, forecasters said cooler and moister conditions on Saturday would provide a respite.

Whipping winds had prevented some aircraft from dumping water and retardant on fires in New Mexico.

The biggest fire in the U.S. – and in state history – is burning there, now spanning 308,971 acres.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are now 40% contained, and the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday that more than 2,7000 personnel were working to fight the blaze.

The number of square miles burned thus far nationwide is well above the 10-year national average.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are 16 uncontained large fires in the U.S., including in Texas Colorado, New Hampshire, Florida and Nebraska.

In California, a fire sparked Friday in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said last week that above-average temperatures will continue across the Southwest.

Forecasters gave New Mexico, southern Colorado, western Texas and Oklahoma a better than 7-in-10 chance the monthly temperature will reach at least a half-degree or more above average in June.

The agency’s latest seasonal outlook also includes warmer-than-average weather across much of the Midwest, Southeast and into the mid-Atlantic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.