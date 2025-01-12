Wild video shows thief brazenly rip package right out of FedEx driver’s arms in Massachusetts robbery

Wild video shows the moment thieves robbed a FedEx driver as he was making a delivery in Harvard, Massachusetts, snatching the package from his arms and fleeing the scene.

In a press release, the Harvard Police Department said its officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 12:43 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package at a residence.

The driver told investigators that a white, late-model Acura TLX with very dark tinted windows and a partial Connecticut license plate bearing the letters “BN” pulled up alongside his van when he got out to make the delivery. Two masked men got out of the car and approached the driver from behind. One of them then snatched the package out of the driver’s hands.

WATCH: ROAD RAGE SUSPECT DRAGS MOM OUT OF VEHICLE, BODY-SLAMS HER ON PAVEMENT

Video captured from nearby surveillance cameras shows the moment the package was taken by force, and while no firearm is seen in the footage, the suspects allegedly made verbal threats toward the driver, implying they were armed.

Police said a preliminary investigation led them to believe the suspects were targeting the specific delivery after a neighbor reported seeing the suspects’ vehicle parked nearby for several hours before the robbery.

ILLEGAL CHARGED WITH LIGHTING SLEEPING WOMAN ON FIRE PLEADS NOT GUILTY

WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, reported that the four suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery after a multi-state police chase ended near the city.

Traffic cameras on Interstate 95 captured a vehicle crash near Elmwood Avenue, which brought the chase to an end.

One person was reportedly injured in the crash and remained with the vehicle while the other three people inside the vehicle fled the scene, Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez told the station. He added that the three people who fled were captured a short time later.

OWNER OF FAMOUS ‘CONJURING’ HOUSE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUI AFTER POLICE CHASE IN RHODE ISLAND: VIDEO

The person who remained in the car was taken to an area hospital.

The station reported that Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the suspects who were arrested were driving a white Acura with Connecticut plates and that it crashed on the Providence-Cranston line.

Police also used search dogs to search for any firearms that may have been discarded during the pursuit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Providence police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information.