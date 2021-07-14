Wild video shows employee at NYC store jump counter in attempt to stop crooks

A Queens cellphone store employee jumped over the counter to stop a trio of crooks — and ended up getting robbed himself, according to cops and surveillance video.

Three female suspects entered Fast Wireless on 104th Street near 39th Avenue in Corona at 5:25 p.m. Monday and started grabbing items from the store, cops said.

As the trio headed toward the door, the worker leaped over the counter and grabbed one of the women, wearing Nike shorts, and dragged her back into the store.

JAMES CARVILLE BLAMES ‘NOISY’ DEMOCRATS FOR NOT WINNING ELECTIONS: TOO INTERESTED IN PEOPLE’S ‘PRONOUNS’

The clip then cuts to two of the women re-entering the store and appearing to argue with the employee.

Cops said a struggle ensued in which $40 and a pair of headphones, worth $21, were stolen from the worker, but that is not shown in the footage.

Only 10 minutes earlier, the same suspects targeted a Boost Mobile store on 103rd Street near 37th Avenue, police said.

They walked into the store at 5:15 p.m. and asked to see an iPhone SE valued at $500, police said.

When an 18-year-old female worker showed them the phone, one of the suspects snatched it from her hand before bolting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The store employee was unharmed.

Cops are still looking for the suspects.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.