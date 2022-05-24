Wild turkey joins funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild turkey was recently photographed following a funeral procession at Arlington National Cemetery, according to a post on the cemetery’s Instagram.

The wild turkey, which has been identified as female, has been seen “following funeral processions, paying respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and generally lounging in the sun throughout the cemetery,” the post said.

The turkey’s presumed male counterpart has been seen on wildlife cameras in the cemetery’s conservation area.

The cemetery went on to explain how there is an abundance of wildlife within the cemetery’s 639 acres, despite its proximity to Washington, D.C. Other animals that roam include deer, squirrels and chipmunks, coyotes, foxes, snakes, a variety of birds and wild turkeys.

The cemetery asked visitors who might encounter wildlife to “please remember this is their home and be respectful of them and their space.”

Not all turkeys in the D.C. area have been respectful. Earlier in May, a wild, aggressive turkey terrorized and attacked residents in Washington, D.C. and Maryland while eluding multiple agencies that were on its trail.