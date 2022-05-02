Wild, aggressive turkey terrorizes nation’s capital, slips across state lines into Maryland

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A ferocious wild turkey has been terrorizing residents in Washington, D.C. and Maryland while eluding multiple agencies who are on its trail.

Residents have for months reported being attacked by a wild turkey and officials believe it is the same male turkey responsible. Several of these attacks were reported on the Anacostia River Walk Trail near the D.C.-Maryland border.

Cliff Robinson, 70, told The Wall Street Journal he was attacked on the trail.

“I was trying to get away from him and he came after me,” Robinson said. “He wouldn’t let me pass.”

Another resident, Liz Poulette, told the paper she ended up in urgent care with puncture wounds and had to get a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

“When it was a few feet away, suddenly it jumped at me,” she said. “Like some cartoon, I had to use my purse to beat it back.”

DeDe Folarin, vocalist of the band Rare Essence, shared a video with D.C.’s FOX 5 of a cyclist being harassed by a turkey. The cyclist can be seen timidly holding up her bike to fend off the animal.

“Can you help!” the cyclist asks Folarin.

“I’m coming now!” Folarin says.

Folarin told WSLS-TV he was also attacked by the bird.

“It was a scary situation,” he said. “Just riding along the path, this gigantic turkey just jumps up towards my face, almost knocked me off my bike, then proceeded to chase me around for five minutes.”

The attacks have become such an issue that authorities posted a sign with a picture of a wild turkey alongside the trail: “Caution! Do not approach wildlife.”

Dan Rauch with the Department of Energy and Environment told D.C.’s FOX 5 there are more than 100 wild turkeys throughout the city but believes just one male is responsible for the attacks.

The fowl is believed to have slipped across state lines, expanding the number of agencies on its trail, including D.C.’s Department of Energy, Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department told Fox News that no sightings have been reported since last week.