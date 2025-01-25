Wife of wealthy Florida real estate brother files for divorce as husband is denied bail in alleged sex scandal

The wife of Tal Alexander, a high-profile real estate agent accused last month with his two brothers of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women in multiple states, has reportedly filed for divorce amid the scandal.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren’s identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach Dec. 11 and have since been taken into federal custody.

“I will continue to provide my young baby with love and support as I leave my husband,” Tal Alexander’s wife, Arielle Kogut, who recently welcomed a baby with her husband, told the Real Deal in a statement via her attorney confirming the split.

“This commitment to my child’s best interests and well-being will remain my highest priority.”

Prosecutors allege the Alexander brothers “worked together, and with others known and unknown to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape” victims in New York, Miami and elsewhere, according to a federal indictment filed in December.

According to the charges in the indictment, the three wealthy brothers had conspired in the sex trafficking scheme since at least 2010, but prosecutors have alleged that their sexual violence against women spans more than 20 years, dating as far back as when the men were in high school in Miami.

Law enforcement officers have interviewed over 40 women who reported “being forcibly raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the Alexander Brothers,” and each of the brothers has separately been accused by at least 10 women of forcible rape between 2002 or 2003 and 2021, according to a recent letter by the prosecution.

Investigators say they uncovered “trophies” during a search at Tal Alexander’s apartment on Manhattan’s “Billionaire’s Row,” including sexually explicit photos and videos showing “women in states of intoxication and undress.”

Other videos found allegedly show Alon and Oren Alexander and other men engaged in sexual contact with women “who are visibly under the influence of alcohol or other substances,” the letter continues. In some cases, it added, at least one of the brothers and another man “physically manipulated the women’s bodies in order to have sex with them while the women did not actively participate in the sexual activity or turned away.”

“The fact that video versions of trophies of the defendants’ criminal conduct were found in Tal Alexander’s residence as recently as last month also suggests that the defendants have not closed the door on their criminal conduct,” prosecutors have argued.

The skyscraper apartment was previously shared by Oren and Tal Alexander, and the photos and videos were found on a hard drive in a closet that appeared to include items belonging to Oren.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal Alexander was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

As part of their alleged sex trafficking conspiracy, the Alexander brothers “engaged in a persistent pattern of rape and sexual assault, which included both pre-planned trips and events for which the defendants recruited women to attend and then raped and sexually assaulted them, as well as opportunistic rapes and sexual assaults of numerous victims who they encountered by chance,” prosecutors say.

Defense attorneys for the three brothers have argued the brothers committed no sexual assaults , and that their relationships with the alleged victims were consensual, according to court records.

A judge last week said the Alexander brothers will likely be housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, the same prison where Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are being held. The next status conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Tal Alexander’s attorney and his wife’s attorney did not immediately respond for comment.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.