Wife of murdered American Airlines executive allegedly tied to shooting

An American Airlines IT director was fatally shot last year while out on a stroll with his wife.

On Wednesday, authorities in Dallas announced her arrest in connection with the murder, according to reports.

Jennifer Faith was arrested on obstruction of justice allegations a month after her ex-boyfriend, Darrin Lopez, was arrested in the Oct. 9 killing of James Faith, FOX 4 in Dallas reported. Police said Lopez drove from his home in Tennessee to Dallas to carry out the murder.

Jennifer Faith, 48, allegedly told police earlier that she couldn’t identify the shooter because he approached them from behind and wore a face mask.

A search warrant later alleged that she and Lopez were involved in a “full-blown emotional affair,” as she put it to a friend, and were exchanging hundreds of texts a day, federal investigators said, according to FOX 4.

She and Lopez allegedly discussed how they could be together in five years in their 14,000 texts in the month that included the murder, but suddenly stopped texted the day of the shooting and resumed a day later.

Jennifer Faith continued to text Lopez even after she told a friend she had stopped the affair because it “hurt” her husband.

Jennifer Faith was booked into the Dallas County jail Wednesday, Dallas News reported. Lopez is also being held in the Dallas County jail with bail set at $1 million, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Her attorney, Toby Shook, didn’t comment on the arrest but previously said that she is innocent.

“Jennifer was devastated by the murder of her husband. She has cooperated with the police the past three months and met with them on numerous occasions and answered all their questions,” he told WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Soon after her husband’s killing, she told FOX 4 it was hard not knowing why he was killed. She pleaded for her husband’s killer to turn himself in. “It’s been horrible, devastating. I teeter between being heartbroken and completely devastated. Every day has been awful,” she said at the time. The couple had been married for 15 years.