Wife of missing Fort Cavazos in Texas soldier dies, Army says

The wife of a missing U.S. soldier stationed in Texas has died, the Army said.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been missing for two weeks while stationed in Killeen at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood.

“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” the Army said in a statement, FOX Austin reported.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fort Cavazos.

Craig Chamberlain went missing May 15, and Army officials believed he “willfully absented himself” based on information discovered by investigators.

Prior to her death, Cameron Chamberlain told KWTX-TV that her husband’s mental health had changed.

“When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Cameron reportedly said, “He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And (Fort Cavazos) and his leadership completely destroyed him.”