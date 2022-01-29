close

Video

NEW YORK CITY – The grieving widow of slain New York City Police Det. Jason Rivera described through tears the terror-filled moments when she learned through cell phone apps and technology that her husband was one of the officers gunned down by a domestic violence suspect.

“Today, I’m still in this nightmare that I wish I never had. Full of rage and anger – hurt and sad, torn,” Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera told the thousands of mourners who packed the pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. “Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I’m the loneliest without you.”

REMEMBERING NYPD DET. JASON RIVERA: THOUSANDS FLOCK TO NYC’S ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL TO HONOR HERO COP