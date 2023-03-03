WI voters, election officials warned about group sending incorrect, pre-filled absentee ballot applications

Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a Washington, D.C.-based group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday that the errors were admitted to by the Center for Voter Information, a group that has worked to register voters and elect Democrats across the country. The elections commission said that the group’s commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.

The elections commission has received numerous calls from voters, primarily in Dane County, who were confused by the mailing, it said in a communication to election clerks statewide. However, it said the Center for Voter Information was unable to say how widespread its mailing was.

News of the mailing comes about a month before the April 4 spring election. The biggest race on the ballot is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the winner determining whether liberals or conservatives have majority control. There is also a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider more factors when setting bail, and a host of local elections.

March 30 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.