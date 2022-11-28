WI Supreme Court revokes license from Milwaukee judge who pleaded guilty to transmitting child pornography

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography.

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme’s misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Blomme’s license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.

Blomme is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to two federal counts of distributing child pornography in September.

CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF SUPERIOR PUBLISHES NAMES OF NEARLY 2 DOZEN CLERGY ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING MINORS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a criminal complaint, the state Department of Justice began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November 2020.