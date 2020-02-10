What's open and closed on Presidents Day 2020?

The nation celebrates Presidents Day annually during the third Monday in February. It’s meant to commemorate the birthday of the nation’s first president, George Washington. This year’s celebration will fall on Monday, Feb. 17, and will include a hodgepodge of openings or closings at major locations. The holiday generally falls between Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, and Abraham Lincoln’s, Feb. 12.

Although Washington’s birthday has been informally celebrated since the 1800s, it wasn’t signed into law until 1879. Until 1885, the holiday only applied to Washington, but became national in that year. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act ensured that the celebration took place on predetermined Mondays. Congress passed that into law in 1968 and former President Nixon enacted it in 1971 via executive order.

Mailing Services

UPS isn’t observing Presidents Day so its services will be available, including UPS Express Critical. The United States Postal Service will not deliver on Presidents Day, but FedEx facilities will be open with modified services for FedEx SmartPost. FedEx Express will also have modified services.

Banks

Presidents Day is a holiday for the Federal Reserve Bank. Major banks like Chase or BB&T are generally closed, although ATM’s and online services will likely be available.

Retail

Many major retailers, like Costco and Target, will be open Feb. 17.

Federal offices

Presidents Day is a holiday for federal employees. Many government institutions will not be open.

Schools

School schedules can vary by locality. It’s best to check your local district’s website.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke contributed to this report.