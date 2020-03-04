What states have declared coronavirus emergencies?

Three states across the U.S. have declared a state of emergency as cases of coronavirus continue to climb, with more than 60 cases of infection across the country and 11 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER FIRST CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DEATH

These are the states that have declared an emergency:

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., declared a state of emergency on Saturday just hours after his state saw the first death from coronavirus in the U.S. Currently, the virus has killed 10 in the state and infected at least 39 others.

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., declared a public health emergency after two residents in separate counties tested “presumptively positive” for coronavirus on Sunday.

State health officials have confirmed at least eight cases of the virus tied to Florida, but one of them — a Florida resident — has been in Washington since contracting the virus and has not stepped foot in Florida since testing positive, DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon just hours after the state confirmed its first death due to coronavirus. State officials said there are 53 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.