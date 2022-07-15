What is OJ Simpson up to now?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orenthal James Simpson, also known as O.J., is a former NFL running back infamous for being connected to the 1994 murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted in a televised and widely watched criminal trial but was found responsible for the murders in a civil trial in 1997.

Simpson’s fall from grace throughout the mid-90s and early 2000s has been the subject of numerous films, television series, parodies, and documentaries, including “OJ: Made in America,” a 2016 documentary that examined how Simpson’s trial revealed deepening racial tensions in America.

In 2021, Caitlyn Jenner, the former spouse to Nicole Brown’s friend Kris Jenner, claimed Simpson threatened to kill Brown and “get away with it.”

“Obviously, he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point, he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,'” Jenner told her fellow contestants on the reality TV show “Big Brother VIP.” “Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point, and unfortunately, she was right.”

After being acquitted in 1995, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas for armed robbery and kidnapping. A year later, he was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years along with a minimum of 9 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Simpson was granted parole on July 20, 2017, and released from prison a few months later in October.

Was O.J. at Nicole’s funeral?

Simpson did attend Brown’s funeral but could not recall what he said to her casket before kissing it goodbyes before she was buried. Nicole’s mother allegedly asked Simpson if he had anything to do with her death which he denied.

In an interview with Judith Reagan, Simpson also said he was still angry with his ex-wife at the time of the funeral due to a 911 call she made during one of their arguments.

What is O.J. Simpson’s net worth?

In 1995, a civil court ordered Simpson to pay $33.5 million to the families of the Brown and Goldman murders. Simpson paid approximately $500,000 before moving to Miami, Florida, to avoid the remaining $33 million. Currently, most of that judgment remains unpaid, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which Simpson now owes at least $60 million due to interest.

At 65, Simpson became eligible for an NFL pension that reportedly pays him more than $10,000 per month and is worth $5 million. Moreover, he collects a pension from the Screen Actor’s Guild of $1,700 per month. The former NFL player’s net worth is suspected to be around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What is O.J. Simpson doing now?

After being released from prison in 2017, Simpson reportedly resides within a gated community in Las Vegas. His social media presence indicates he enjoys playing golf and using Twitter to give his opinions on sports and politics.

