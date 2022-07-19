WH faces ‘age-old question’ on Biden again, Musk-Twitter saga’s dramatic turn and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

AGE-OLD QUESTION – Lawmakers react to scrutiny over Biden’s fitness to run in 2024. Continue reading …

RUNNING ON EMPTY – White House vehemently denies double standard as officials take victory lap on sinking gasoline prices. Continue reading …

PAYING THE PRICE – Crime, inflation deal devastating financial blow to inner city communities. Continue reading …

BIRD HUNTING – Musk-Twitter saga reportedly to take dramatic turn with countersuit. Continue reading …

DOUBLE WHAMMY – Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘WE CANNOT SIT IDLY BY’ – House to vote on same-sex marriage, abortion rights, contraceptive coverage over SCOTUS concerns. Continue reading …

2024 WATCH – Former Vice President Mike Pence sparks further speculation over White House run with upcoming trip to New Hampshire. Continue reading …

DEFIANT VP – Kamala Harris: ‘We will not let the filibuster stand in our way’ in protecting voting rights, abortion access. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT FOR HIS BELIEFS – NH GOP candidate Bruce Fenton speaking for 24 hours to ‘save the filibuster,’ after Biden reveals support to end procedure. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘BIGGEST REPORTING FAILURE’ – Trump scolds Pulitzer Prize Board for standing by 2018 Russiagate honors. Continue reading …

‘PEOPLE DON’T TRUST US’ – MSNBC host wonders if she’s doing ‘more harm than good.’Continue reading …

POSITIVELY BIDEN – WaPo columnist Perry Bacon Jr. calls on media to ‘cover Biden more positively’: ‘Relentless negative coverage is toxic.’ Continue reading …

WHOOPI DISSES US ON HUMAN RIGHTS – ‘The View’s’ Whoopi Goldberg compares U.S. to Saudi Arabia on human rights: ‘Our own hands are dirty quite often.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host says the media is ranking Joe Biden’s primary opponents right in front of his face. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host examines the potential candidates to replace Biden and save the Democratic Party. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden failed to deliver from his ’embarrassing’ trip abroad, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The fearmongering globalists are worried their dream of a carbon-neutral world is fading away, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WEDDING CRASHER – Huge wave soaks guests, overturns tables at beach wedding, video shows. Continue reading …

ANTI-FAMILY SENTIMENTS – Abortion decision exposes how woke corporations are hostile to American families, Senator Marco Rubio writes. Continue reading …

STAYING ‘INSPIRED’ DESPITE ‘CURVEBALLS’ – Steve Burton stays ‘grateful’ when life throws ‘curveballs’: ‘I have faith.’ Continue reading …

STAR WATCHING IN LA – MLB All-Star Game 2022: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“We are at the end of a typical Monday for our ailing commander-in-chief. While most of you are hard at work today, the President of the United States, he took the day off yet again. Now Joe needs all the rest he can get after what was pretty much a disastrous trip abroad…Well, he failed to deliver.”

– SEAN HANNITY

