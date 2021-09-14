WH abruptly cuts feed when Biden appears to go off script

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

White House abruptly cuts feed of Biden mid-sentence as he asks question at wildfires briefing

The White House abruptly cut the feed of President Biden’s briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials.

During Monday’s visit to Boise, Idaho, Biden received a briefing about the ongoing wildfires that have plagued several Western states. While Biden spoke for much of the briefing, at one point he said he wanted to hear more from George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters.

“Can I ask you a question?” Biden asked.

“Of course,” Geissler responded.

“One of the things that I’ve been working on with some others is –” Biden said before being cut off mid-sentence.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

AOC wears ‘Tax The Rich’ dress at $30K-per-ticket Met Gala

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore a white dress with the slogan “tax the rich” at the lavish Met Gala in New York, where tickets go for at least $30,000 each.

The wardrobe choice drew a mixed response on social media, with some praising Ocasio-Cortez’s message and others questioning whether it conflicted with the star-studded nature of the event.

Tickets to the Met Gala cost at least $30,000, according to the Associated Press. It is unclear if Ocasio-Cortez purchased a ticket.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AOC posed maskless as she arrived, but attendees had to be vaccinated and were expected to wear masks once inside.

A self-described Democratic socialist, Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most prominent progressive voices in support of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. She has repeatedly called for increased taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for progressive policy initiatives, such as climate-friendly infrastructure and expanded access to free healthcare. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

GOP congressman erupts at Blinken during Afghanistan hearing: ‘We don’t need to hear lies’

A GOP congressman erupted at Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his hearing in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, saying Congress does not “need to hear lies.”

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan, got into a heated exchange with Blinken as the congressman’s allotted time to question the secretary of state drew to a close.

Mast slammed the administration’s handling of the withdrawal, pointing to Biden’s controversial leaked call with the former Afghan president, leading the Florida Republican to proclaim that he does not “believe a word” the secretary was saying.

“I don’t want to hear from the secretary,” Mast said. “He lies to us when he appears before us.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Laura Ingraham noted Monday night President Joe Biden failed to offer public remarks on Saturday, 20 years after Al Qaeda terrorists attacked America on September 11, 2001.

