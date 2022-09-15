Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS IN ATLANTIC OCEAN, COULD STRENGTHEN INTO A TROPICAL STORM

Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas.

Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to a stalled front.

Summertime heat is still hanging on in the Central U.S., while the West and Northeast are feeling cooler-than-average highs to wrap up the week.

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic and will move toward the Caribbean Islands on Friday, with gusty winds and tropical rain impacting Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hispaniola.

The U.S. will have to monitor Fiona’s path in the next week.