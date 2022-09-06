Wet weather moves into Northeast as thunderstorms sweep Gulf Coast, Southeast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rain has moved into the Northeast, where flooding has already caused issues for Rhode Island.

The wet weather will continue through Wednesday.

Dangerous record-breaking heat remains a big story for the West, including California.

The high temperatures combined with dry conditions have elevated the fire risk for the Northwest and northern High Plains.

Showers and storms are going to set up again for flood-prone regions along the Gulf Coast and Southeast later this week.

The Tropics are active, with several systems swirling around in the Atlantic, but with no major impacts on the U.S. coast.