Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast.

Severe storm threats in the Northeast on Tuesday
(Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flash flood threats in the Southwest through Wednesday morning
(Credit: Fox News)

Flood advisories are in effect from Nevada through Arizona and Utah and New Mexico.

High temperatures across the U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

As temperatures come down in the West, the heat will build over the Plains and Mississippi Valley.