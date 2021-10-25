Western US facing rain, mountain snow this week

The biggest weather story this week will be the incredible rain and mountain snow that’s setting up across the West.

A powerful storm will bring flooding, rain and feet of snow – especially for California.

Winter storm warnings are up for the Sierra Nevada region, where at least 1 to 2 feet of snow with higher isolated amounts is expected.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms will spread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Isolated stronger storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the main risk. Some areas could get 1 to 3 inches of rain and flash flooding.

A developing Nor’easter tomorrow will produce heavy rain along the Northeast coast and strong winds that could make travel difficult during the morning and afternoon commutes.