Western storms bring mountain snow, heavy rainfall

Storms in the western U.S. will bring heavy snow and rainfall to some areas during the first week of 2021.

“We can expect 1-2 feet of heavy snowfall across much of the Northwest mountains, increasing to over 2 feet for parts of the northern Cascades,” the National Weather Service said Sunday.

“Meanwhile, up to a few inches of rain can be expected near the coast of the Pacific Northwest for the next couple of days,” the NWS said.

The forecast also called for high winds and a risk of flooding in some areas.

‘BOMB CYCLONE’ SLAMS ALASKA’S ALEUTIAN ISLANDS

Elsewhere, forecasters said a low-pressure system developing in the southeastern U.S. will bring more dangerous, icy weather to the East through Sunday night.

“Areas of heavy rain over the Mid-Atlantic region will gradually move off the coast by tonight as the low pressure system intensifies more rapidly and tracks northeastward just off the southern New England coast,” the NWS said.

The forecast calls for a “swath of snow and ice” from the Ohio Valley early Sunday to the interior Northeast Sunday into Monday, with up to 6 inches of snow possible in the Catskills and parts of Maine.

