Western North Carolina mountain towns open for business, seeking tourists following Helene

Maggie Valley Yarn Shop owner Cindy Faust says she and most of her neighbors have picked up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Helene, and they are ready to welcome tourists into their western North Carolina mountain town.

“This area is so peaceful and welcoming,” Faust told Fox News Digital, adding that it was a “lifelong dream” to own her business in the area after attending college there and working in corporate human resources for years.

“We really rely a lot on tourism, but the local community also is very supportive,” Faust said when asked about how business has been since she opened up shop last year.

She said this fall, Maggie Valley is not seeing the number of tourists it is used to. The Maggie Valley Chamber of Commerce has taken notice, as well, and has launched a social media campaign welcoming visitors.

“Of course, there’s some areas close by that are still having, you know, a lot of struggles: no power and water,” she said. “But Maggie Valley, Waynesville, Sylva, the surrounding areas are all open. Restaurants are open, businesses are open, and we desperately want tourists to come this season and support us.”

With no sales over the past three weeks since Helene dumped torrential rainfall, flooding the creek behind Faust’s store, she said her sales for the year are down 50% compared to last year.

Faust hopes getting the word out will help some of the massive crowds seen by Fox News Digital over the weekend in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, find their way down to the southern end of Newfound Gap Road, the main scenic drive through Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

She was not able to get to her shop until two days after Helene passed, but when she noticed it had power and water, she opened her doors to the community.

“We were able to have people just come in, be together, share stories, support each other, and then now we’re trying to get business back on track to be able to support ourselves, our employees.”

Faust suggests anyone who wishes to help those in western North Carolina recover from Helene reach out to Samaritan’s Purse, Red Cross, local churches and local charities.

The Charlotte native vows to ride out the storm, no matter what happens.

“I’m here to stay,” she said, adding that people have been supportive of her business online. “I’m definitely invested in the community and just enjoy supporting the people as much as I can.”