Western Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts: weather agency

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A volcano on Japan’s western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, but media said there were no immediate reports of damage.

MASSIVE VOLCANO ERUPTION RECORDED FROM SPACE, TRIGGERS WEST COAST TSUNAMI WARNING

There were reports of volanic stones [sic] raining down at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano, NHK public television said. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to evacuate, NHK said.

DESPITE HUGE VOLCANO BLAST, TONGA AVOIDS WIDESPREAD DISASTER

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels are frequent. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP