West will see more rain, mountain snow as Southeast is hit by thunderstorms

More heavy rain and mountain snow will target the West – specifically California – on Thursday, Friday and into next week.

CALIFORNIA WEATHER: STATE BRACES FOR MORE LIFE-THREATENING RAIN AS STORM DEATH TOLL RISES

More storms forecast for California
(Credit: Fox News)

Some areas have received upward of 40 inches of rain and 10 feet of snow since the end of December.

The threat of severe storms in the Southeast on Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Southeast, including the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A developing East Coast storm on Friday
(Credit: Fox News)

A coastal storm is expected to crank up Thursday night and Friday for the Northeast, with heavy rain along the coast, measurable snow for the interior sections and possible ice and freezing rain in some spots.