West Virginia woman found guilty of murdering mother, sister then staging scene

A West Virginia woman was found guilty on Wednesday for murdering her mother and sister in 2017.

Megan Hargan, 39, was sentenced to life in prison and convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of murder, according Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Hargan was found to have staged the murder scene as a murder-suicide in order to steal money to pay for her new home. Pamela Hargan, 63, and Helen Hargan, 23, were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in the shared family home.

Police initially stated Helen had killed Pamela prior to killing herself. However, after a 16-month-long investigation, police declared Megan had killed both women.

Prosecutors argued that Megan impersonated her mother to steal nearly $420,000 in order to close on her home. She then shot and killed both her mother and sister to avoid any outside interference.

The trial spanned 13 days total; Hargan will be sentenced in October.