West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award finalists named

Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award.

The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.

The finalists, representing regions from around the state, are special education aide Michelle Clark of Harrisville Elementary School, receptionist Susan Clark of Warm Springs Middle School in Morgan County, head of maintenance Jeff Coleman of John Marshall High School in Marshall County, secretary Marketta Crum of Beale Elementary School in Mason County, secretary Wendy Dodson of Jefferson County Schools, and preschool aide Melissa Fuller of Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School in Wyoming County.

The others are special education aide Jessica Grose of Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston of Peterson-Central Elementary School in Lewis County, finance secretary Kaare Mejias of Martinsburg North Middle School and school bus operator Hannah Rexrode of Mineral County Schools.