West Virginia streets flooded Friday after several inches of heavy rainfall fell in and around the Ohio River community.

Fox Weather reported that one person was killed and several others were rescued in the event.

The victim was farming in Cabell County when he was swept away by the rising floodwaters, according to West Virginia Emergency Management officials.

WSAZ reported that the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Denver Edmunds.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property, as well as a disruption of utility services.

Williams declared a state of emergency for the city, and instructed residents to closely monitor weather and emergency updates and to not attempt to drive through the water.

Schools were dismissed early on Friday in both Cabell and Wayne counties and first responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of the storms, which were expected to continue through the weekend.

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond and the governor’s office said that coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center.