West Virginia elementary school celebrates new therapy dog in ceremony

Wayne Elementary School has welcomed a new four-legged friend to serve as a therapy dog with a special “pup rally” and ceremony.

Students at the school made signs, pictures and balloon dogs as part of the Friday celebration to welcome Winnie, a female apricot and white labradoodle.

Winnie is the eighth therapy dog to be placed as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Friends With Paws initiative for Communities in Schools.

“As you can see, our students have worked really hard to show their appreciation for receiving Winnie,” Wayne Elementary Principal Melissa Maynard said. “We are so excited to have her here with us and can’t express how thankful we are for the opportunity to participate in this program.”

WEST VIRGINIA TO RECEIVE AROUND $1.7 MILLION FOR ADULT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PROGRAM

Justice made a special appearance to the rally and was awarded with both thank you gifts from students at the school as well as puppy cuddles.

“This is a wonderful day,” Justice said. “Winnie came to Wayne County today. I walked in, and it was a party-like atmosphere with balloons and signs — it was such fun stuff.”

Justice said bringing these therapy dogs to schools in the state allows kids to have a confidant and friend.

“These kids will be able to talk to Winnie and confide in her if they need someone to talk to,” she said. “This program has been so successful so far.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The addition of Winnie was made as part of the Communities in School program. Wayne County representative of Communities in Schools Peyton Adams said she is excited for the opportunity.

“We want to really thank all our community members who made this possible,” Adams said. “It was an extensive process to get her here, but Winnie is a one-stop shop. She requires grooming, food, love, supplies — just all kinds of things to keep her going, and we couldn’t do that without our supporters.”