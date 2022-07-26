West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles services are still offline

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some services of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles are still offline, and it’s not known when repairs to the system mainframe will be complete, the state says.

Customers should visit the DMV website for up-to-date alerts before they visit a regional office or try the online portal, the Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The Office of Technology is working on the outage with assistance from third-party vendors, who are working around the clock, the release said.

WV DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR TEACHER OF THE YEAR

WV MAN DIES A WEEK INTO POLICE CUSTODY AFTER SISTER WAKES FROM COMA, ACCUSES HIM OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

The outage was first reported Wednesday.