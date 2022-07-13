West Virginia couple charged with murder, abuse in death of their 4-year-old child

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of a 4-year-old West Virginia girl have been charged with killing her, police said.

Authorities found the girl dead Tuesday morning when responding to a home in Summers County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy said in a statement.

Investigators determined the girl’s father, Rusty Weikle, and mother, Rebekah Weikle, were responsible for her death, the statement said.

The couple, both age 30, have been charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death and conspiracy.

Both were being held Wednesday at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don’t indicate whether either has an attorney.