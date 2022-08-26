West Virginia coal miner dies after supply cart struck by locomotive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said.

It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.