West forecast to see cooler temperatures as East Coast storms bring threats

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will cause problems Friday across the East Coast as a cold front pushes offshore.

East Coast severe storm threat
Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain will all be a threat throughout the day.

The futuretrack for the Northeast
Please have a way to get all your weather watches and warnings, as there is the potential for millions of travelers to be at risk.

Rain and snow in the Northwest
Meanwhile, much colder air will spread across the West this weekend, and heavy snow will be possible for the higher elevations across the Rockies.

Memorial Day Weekend weather
Fire weather danger continues for much of the Southwest and southern Rockies.