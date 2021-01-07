West Coast sees rain, snow across the region; South sees thunderstorms

The West has been very active with weather events, and there are more on the way, but Thursday will see a break in the action.

The next system pushes into the region on Friday following days of heavy rainfall and snow in the region.

The Northwest already saw heavy snowfall, with Utah issuing an avalanche warning from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Several inches of rain will move into the coast of Northern California and up to a foot of snow will pile up across the Olympic and Cascades.

An area of low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Deep South, the Southeast, and mid-Atlantic regions.

It will be cold enough for snow across the southern Appalachians into the mid-Atlantic and then the system will move out to sea on Saturday.