Wendy’s employee in Arizona punched 67-year-old in the head, charged with murder after man died: police

An elderly customer in Arizona who was punched in the head by a Wendy’s employee has died, police said.

The employee has also been arrested.

Antoine Kendrick, 35, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder after authorities said he punched a 67-year-old at a Wendy’s located in Prescott Valley last month, who died days later, AZ Central reported.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said the incident took place around 4:45 p.m. on July 26, when the older man entered the restaurant where Kendrick was working.

After receiving his food, surveillance video showed the unidentified man returning to the counter to complain about his food order when Kendrick walked from behind the counter and punched the unsuspecting 67-year-old.

“A customer complained about his food order at which time, the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service counter and struck the customer in the head,” police said in a statement.

Authorities said the strike caused the older man to collapse to the floor and lose consciousness.

The 67-year-old Dewey resident was then airlifted to the hospital and remained in critical condition for 10 days, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on Aug. 5, AZ Family reported.

Kendrick was subsequently arrested for alleged aggravated assault. The charges were upgraded to murder after the man died. He remains in custody.