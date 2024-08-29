Wells Fargo employee found dead 4 days after clocking in at work: police

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead last week, four days after clocking in for work in Tempe, Arizona.

Officers responded to the area of Priest Drive and Washington Street Aug. 20 after receiving calls from on-site security who believed the employee was dead.

The employee was identified as Denise Prudhomme, 60.

Police said she was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Investigators determined Prudhomme had scanned into the building Aug. 16 around 7 a.m. There were no scans from Prudhomme afterward.

Police have not revealed any signs of foul play. A medical examiner’s office is working to determine Prudhomme’s cause of death.

Wells Fargo told Fox News Digital it is “deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well-supported during this difficult time,” the company said. “We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce and are reviewing our own internal procedures after this event. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event.”