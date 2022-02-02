A well-known central Texas rapper was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for robbery.

Wesley Lewis, 26, also known as “Hotboy Wes,” was wanted on a warrant from the Hewitt Police Department.

Lewis reportedly met up with someone in December to sell a Rolex watch. He allegedly took $9,000 from a man but drove off with both the watch and money, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

“The man tried to get the money back as Lewis was leaving, and Lewis struck him with the car door and drove off,” the newspaper reports.

He was listed in the McLennan County Jail log up until Tuesday, but was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond, KWTX reports.

The TV station reports he faces two additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.

Both media publications say Lewis was arrested in February 2020 for allegedly running the mother of his children off the road with kids in the car.

Entertainment publication Vibe says Gucci Mane signed “Hotboy Wes” to his new 1017 records in July 2021.