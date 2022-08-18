Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday.

“In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provide to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Atlanta Police reported that they responded to a robbery call at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday and found a 42-year-old male victim who said he was a patron of Atlantucky Brewery. He recounted to police that he and the brewery’s owner were robbed at gunpoint by two men as they walked to the establishment’s parking garage.

The man explained to police that he fled on foot during the incident, but the brewery’s owner, identified as Melvin Adams, was kidnapped. Adams is better known as Fish Scales for the Grammy-nominated group Nappy Roots. The brewery is collectively owned by members of the hip-hop group.

Adams was reportedly beaten and forced into his own vehicle while the suspects drove him toward the neighboring town of Hapeville, WSBTV reported. He tried to flee the suspects once they arrived in Hapeville, but was shot in the leg, according to police.

“Once he had an opportunity he tried to make a run for it,” Capt. Christian Hunt said, according to Fox 5. “What we learned is the suspects grabbed him and that’s when he got shot.”

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The suspects fled after the shooting.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother, Scales, is safe and recovering, which is most important,” Skinny (William Hughes), Atlantucky business partner and fellow Nappy Roots member, said according to the Rhythm Communications press release. “I am so grateful for the Atlanta community and all the support we’ve received since the incident and am hoping for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you all at Atlantucky or on tour. Stay Nappy!”

The press release added that the brewery did not suffer damage during the robbery and the suspects did not steal any funds from the establishment.

Law enforcement authorities are currently searching for the suspects in the case.

Nappy Roots is best known for hits such as “Po’ Folks”, “Awnaw.”