Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in Northeast, Plains

A system developing over the low Plains will be the main weather-maker across the South for the next few days.

Starting Friday, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will swing across Texas.

Some flash flooding will be possible, mostly in urban areas.

Thunderstorms could become severe as they move across southeastern Texas.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail and some isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Texas has experienced a dry month and most of the state is in a moderate or exceptional drought.

This system will move into the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday, where severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Elsewhere, most of the country will see pleasant weather heading into the final weekend of October.

Above-average temperatures from the 50s to the 60s are expected from the northern Plains to the Northeast through the weekend.