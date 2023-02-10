Weekend rain, thunderstorms possible across the Southeast

It’s a fairly quiet national forecast on Friday.

However, rain and stronger thunderstorms will be possible for the Southeast on Saturday, with mixed precipitation moving into the mountains of the mid-Atlantic through Sunday.

Next week, we’ll see a more active weather pattern, with storms moving in across the West and bringing multiple weather hazards across the U.S.

Meanwhile, a large swath of the country is enjoying spring-like temperatures, with record-setting warmth on Friday for sections of the Northeast.