Wedding crasher: Florida man allegedly attacks bride, guests only to land in jail

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Florida man is behind bars after crashing a wedding where he allegedly assaulted the bride and pushed her to the ground, according to FOX 35.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office obtained by FOX 35, Rontae Stokes, 45, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony battery and one count of criminal mischief after the incident that unfolded at an event hall in Largo on Saturday night.

Stokes, who was a guest at the wedding, got into a verbal altercation with the bride and allegedly pushed her to the ground.

The relationship between Stokes’ and the bride was not made immediately clear in the affidavit, nor was the reason for their exchange. However, the affidavit does state that there was evidence that the influence of alcohol played a factor in the altercation.

REDDIT USER ACCUSED OF SPOILING HER YOUNG SON BY ASKING FOR AN INVITE TO GIRLS-ONLY EVENT

The affidavit also accuses Stokes of grabbing a ceramic lawn chair and throwing it into a glass door, which resulted in a broken chair leg and nearly $800 in damage to the property.

Records state that Stokes was then escorted out of the building, but allegedly attacked multiple wedding guests with his hands and feet, including his mother, niece, brother-in-law and another guest on his way out of the venue.

WEDDING IS WRECKED WHEN GUEST MISIDENTIFIES THE BRIDE: ‘GOT UPSET AND STARTED CRYING’

Stokes, who has a prior battery conviction from 2014, remains in custody in the Pinellas County Jail on $30,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pinella County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to Fox News Digital’ request for comment.