FOX News 

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains.

STUDENT MISSING, 1 INJURED AFTER ORLANDO ROWING CLUB BOAT CAPSIZES FOLLOWING LIGHTNING STRIKE

Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region.

Severe storm threats in the Plains
(Credit:: Fox News)

Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding.

The state of Florida is in store for wet weather this weekend, with the risk of flash flooding through Sunday.

Rain in Florida
(Credit:: Fox News)

Several inches of rain will lead to the risk of flooding there.

We’re watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic as the system moves south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Bahamas.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona
(Credit:: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida and the East Coast need to watch Fiona over the weekend and the latest forecast for details.