Weather in the West will be active, bringing snow and flooding hazards

The storm system that brought a tornado outbreak that ravaged parts of the South is finally moving out on Thursday.

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS

Meanwhile, calmer weather is settling in.

The top wind gusts in the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds across the Northeast will also begin to ease, but lake effect snow will still pile up downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

Snow forecast in the Northwest through Saturday
(Credit: Fox News)

The West is going to get very active, with widespread rain and mountain snow.

Rain forecast in the Northwest through Saturday
(Credit: Fox News)

Multiple hazards including flooding and reduced visibility will cause dangerous conditions for some areas.