Wealthy Florida real estate brothers’ ‘trophies’ uncovered as judge denies bail: feds

Three wealthy brothers were accused last month of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women in multiple states, and authorities say new video evidence in the case shows the “depraved” nature of their alleged crimes.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren’s identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 11 and have since been taken into federal custody.

Law enforcement officers have interviewed over 40 women, who reported “being forcibly raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the Alexander Brothers,” according to a recent letter by the prosecution, obtained by Fox News Digital.

In many of these alleged instances, “one or more of the Alexander Brothers drugged their victim prior to the rape,” prosecutors wrote in the letter filed last week and addressed to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, the New York judge who presided over a hearing in the case on Wednesday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday argued against setting bail for the brothers, whose “incentives to flee are through the roof,” they said, arguing that the Alexanders have significant foreign connections.

After hearing arguments for three hours, Judge Caproni denied bail, finding the Alexander brothers pose a flight risk and a risk to the community. She said the evidence is strong, adding that the men pose a danger to unsuspecting women.

Each of the brothers has separately been accused by at least 10 women of forcible rape between 2002 or 2003 and 2021, the letter continues.

Authorities executed a warrant on Dec. 11 to search Tal Alexander’s apartment inside a skyscraper on Manhattan’s “Billionaire’s Row.” During the search, multiple hard drives were discovered and seized, including one with a large quantity of sexually explicit videos and pictures, according to the letter and prosecutor’s statement during Wednesday’s hearing.

The apartment was previously shared by Oren and Tal Alexander, the letter continues, adding that the photos and videos were found on a hard drive in a closet that appeared to include items belonging to Oren.

The seized photos and videos depict “at least Oren, Alon, and several third parties recording or photographing themselves with women in states of intoxication and undress,” and in multiple videos, “the women appear initially unaware that they were being recorded and became upset and attempted to hide or flee from the camera after realizing they were being filmed,” prosecutors wrote.

Other videos found in Tal Alexander’s apartment show Alon and Oren Alexander and other men engaged in sexual contact with women “who are visibly under the influence of alcohol or other substances,” the letter continues, adding that in some cases, at least one of the brothers and another man “physically manipulated the women’s bodies in order to have sex with them while the women did not actively participate in the sexual activity or turned away.”

Prosecutors explained that the new evidence reveals the “depraved nature” of the brothers’ actions, as well as the “immense danger” they present.

“The fact that video versions of trophies of the defendants’ criminal conduct were found in Tal Alexander’s residence as recently as last month also suggests that the defendants have not closed the door on their criminal conduct,” the letter continues.

Prosecutors allege that the Alexander brothers “worked together, and with others known and unknown to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape” victims in New York, Miami and elsewhere, according to a federal indictment filed in December.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal Alexander was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

As part of their sex trafficking conspiracy, the Alexander brothers “engaged in a persistent pattern of rape and sexual assault, which included both pre-planned trips and events for which the defendants recruited women to attend and then raped and sexually assaulted them, as well as opportunistic rapes and sexual assaults of numerous victims who they encountered by chance,” prosecutors say.

According to the charges in the indictment, the three brothers had conspired in the sex-trafficking scheme since at least 2010, but prosecutors have alleged that their sexual violence against women actually spans more than 20 years, dating as far back as when the men were in high school in Miami.

Defense attorneys for the three brothers have argued that they committed no sexual assaults, and that their relationships with the alleged victims were consensual, according to court records.

Attorneys for Tal Alexander wrote a responding letter to Judge Caproni this week, arguing that the prosecution “fails to detail when the videos were taken, how many videos, if any, the defendants are in, whether the purported participants have been identified, or whether the videos even depict non-consensual sexual activity.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Caproni said the women in the videos appear visibly incapacitated, adding, “In my view, that is rape.”

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.

Alon Alexander, 37, did not work in real estate, but he socialized with them.

The Alexander brothers are still in custody in Florida and will be moved to New York next week, the judge added. They will likely be housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the same prison where Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are being held.

The next status conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 29.