Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks made bail twice this year despite active warrant

Waukesha parade horror: Darrell Brooks freed on bail twice this year despite active warrant in Nevada

Waukesha Christmas parade horror suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. made bail twice in Wisconsin this year despite having an active sex crime warrant out of Nevada and claiming to be indigent, court records show.

Two separate judges freed him on low-cost bail, records show: first for $500 in February after allegedly shooting at his nephew the previous summer and again for $1,000 earlier this month after a woman accused him of punching her and running her over with the same SUV that allegedly plowed into Sunday’s parade, killing at least five and injuring 48.

Brooks, who has battery charges and firearms offenses dating back to 1999, was convicted of statutory sexual seduction, a felony, in 2006 after having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Nevada. She became pregnant. He received three years of probation and became a registered sex offender.

Then in 2016, Nevada authorities charged him again with violating the state’s sex crime laws – and he allegedly skipped bail and fled the region. He is still the subject of an active warrant in connection with that case, authorities there said, and they believed him to be in Wisconsin but had no actionable intelligence about his whereabouts. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Kyle Rittenhouse recounts Kenosha riots, reacts to media portrayal of trial in first interview since acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out about the night of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots that led to his arrest, as well as his eventual acquittal by jury and the angry reaction of the mainstream media and Democrats including President Biden, during an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted last Friday in the shooting deaths of two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well as the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, whom he shot through the right bicep after the protester pointed a pistol at him.

Rittenhouse told Carlson he was staying at the home of a friend during the Kenosha riots and was mystified and troubled by the lack of resources provided to the police force in trying to quell the violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I’m not really sure [where the police presence was], because they have a hard job – but I didn’t really think they got the support they needed,” he said. “The governor, Tony Evers, failed the community and there should have been a lot more resources to help with that.”

Rittenhouse recalled the first time he saw Rosenbaum, who he noted he had never met, and was taken aback by the violent nature of the man. He also recounted the events that led to him shooting the three men, including Huber, who smacked him in the head with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse then described how, after the shootings, he unsuccessfully attempted to surrender to Kenosha police officers stationed at a barricade down the street from where the incidents occurred. Rittenhouse later condemned President Biden for prejudging him as a “White supremacist” in a 2020 campaign ad. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Psaki attacks DeSantis over Disney ending its vaccine mandate

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the decision of Disney World to halt its employee vaccine mandate showed how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes “steps backward” when it comes to fighting the pandemic.

“They’re based in Florida, and obviously the governor there has consistently taken steps to take steps backwards as it relates to fighting the pandemic, not forward,” Psaki responded Monday when asked aboard Air Force One what more the White House could do after companies such as Disney decided to do away with their vaccine mandates for employees. Last week, a stay of President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate was issued in federal court.

Psaki’s comments come after DeSantis signed four bills last week requiring private employers to allow vaccine exemptions, including but not limited to health or religious concerns, pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy, and past recovery from COVID-19.

“Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates, and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida,” DeSantis said of the legislation.

Walt Disney World announced on Saturday that it was pausing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate in response to the new law.

“We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our cast members and guests, and at this point, more than 90% of active Florida-based cast members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated,” a Disney spokesperson said. “We will address legal developments as appropriate.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Monday night argued that bail reform and other left-wing policies have failed to deter crime in the U.S.

The Fox News host referenced the San Francisco Bay Area, which saw back-to-back flash mobs ransack stores within a 24-hour-period following California’s change of laws that lowered shoplifting charges of $950 from felonies to misdemeanors.

“This is serious. Lives and livelihoods are ruined when law-and-order breaks down,” the “Hannity” host said. “This is why we have laws, and this is why we need police to uphold these laws. Law and order, safety and security, lawlessness never begins and ends with shoplifting or petty theft. It only gets worse and worse and worse until someone will enforce the law.”

