Waukesha parade horror made possible by left-wing district attorneys’ attempts at bail reform, critics say

Attempts at criminal bail reform that put violent offenders like Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. out on the street at low or no cost is endangering communities around the country, according to experts on criminal justice and law enforcement.

Police in cities including Milwaukee, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles are facing understaffing and low morale — in part due to such policies, according to Betsy Brantner Smith, a retired police sergeant and spokeswoman for the National Police Association.

“These extremely liberal prosecutors who want to talk about restorative justice, and what that means is … we are putting the public in danger by trying to give these people too many opportunities to re-offend,” she said. “It’s incredibly frustrating for law enforcement, and it’s just absolutely dangerous for our communities.”

Smith pointed to Milwaukee County prosecutors’ decision earlier this month to request just $1,000 bail for Brooks, who had a violent criminal history stretching back to 1999 and an active warrant for jumping bail on a sex crime charge in Nevada.

The NPA spokeswoman acknowledged that high bail for minor and nonviolent offenses is unfair, but Brooks’ history is extreme: multiple firearms and battery convictions, strangulation, sex offenses, and drug charges on a 50-page rap sheet that spans three states.

Mike Padden, a Minnesota-based defense attorney who also practices in Wisconsin, called the fact that Brooks had been freed just three weeks ago “pitiful.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Trump meets with Rittenhouse, shares details – and offers his take on trial during ‘Hannity’ appearance

Former President Donald Trump commented on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Tuesday on “Hannity” after meeting with the teen in Mar-A-Lago.

Trump said Rittenhouse was subjected to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

“[Rittenhouse] should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn’t pull that trigger that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead,” Trump said.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during the August 2020 protests and riots in Kenosha that erupted after police shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. The third person Rittenhouse shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived and testified during the trial.

“He’s a really good young guy … just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago,” Trump said about Rittenhouse, “and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.”

The media’s coverage of the trial has come under fire for getting facts distorted – including the falsehood that Rittenhouse brought a rifle across state lines. Some outlets have corrected their reporting. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Gabby Petito’s family attorney hints at charges against ‘additional individuals’

Gabby Petito’s family attorney floated the notion that “additional individuals” could face charges in connection with her strangling death in Wyoming more than two months ago.

It came shortly after authorities revealed the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, her former fiance and the only person of interest in her slaying. He shot himself in the head in a swampy nature preserve near his parents’ Florida home roughly two weeks after driving cross-country to get there in Petito’s van.

“The Schmidt and Petito family has been aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder,” attorney Richard Stafford said in a statement Tuesday, referring to Petito’s parents and stepparents. “Gabby’s family will not be making a statement at this time due to the request of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Following a nationwide manhunt, authorities found Laundrie’s remains near where his parents led investigators in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port. A month later, the results of a forensic anthropologist’s autopsy found that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Observers have long wondered whether federal or local authorities planned to bring any charges against the parents after their son came home alone from an interstate road trip with Petito and the family made no public comment about her whereabouts.

“The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the United States Attorney’s Office make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged,” Stafford said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Tuesday night accused the Biden administration of taking “fake action” to fix gas prices.

The former key adviser to President George W. Bush made the claim on “Fox News Primetime.”

“The gas prices are up 61% since the time that [Biden] took office. Part of it is because of the overhang of the pandemic. But the other part of it is the anti-energy actions that this administration has taken; putting a halt on new leasing, taking ANWR off the table, … saying they’re going to have new taxes and regulations,” Rove said. “This whole thing is a kabuki – it is a fake action to try and look like they’re doing something about it.”

