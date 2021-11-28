Waukesha parade tragedy: Child released from hospital Saturday, 8 remain

One of nine children remaining in a hospital following last Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin was released Saturday, according to reports.

The child was not named.

Eight children, whose conditions range from serious to good, were still hospitalized, FOX 6 of Milwaukee reported.

On Nov. 21, Darrell E. Brooks, 39, allegedly drove into the parade in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, initially killing five people and injuring more than 60. On Tuesday, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks became the sixth fatality.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will likely be charged with a sixth count for Sparks’ death.

Originally 16 patients between ages 3 and 16 were admitted to Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, according to WISN-TV in Wisconsin.

“We’ve got older people that have passed and we’ve got a bunch of kids in the ICU,” Ryan Kohnke, uncle to Jessalyn Torres, 11, who was injured while dancing in the parade, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “There’s not a more vulnerable group of people that this person could have attacked.”

Torres remains in the hospital Saturday, according to FOX 6.

“She told them, ‘Just glue me back together,'” Kohnke said. “It’s kind of a testament to her sassiness, her attitude, her spunk. She is a very adventurous child. For her to crack a joke and have that type of human moment was big. My sister and I both kind of chuckled. We thought that was funny.”

Jessalyn suffered multiple serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, fractured skull, detached kidney, contusions to her lungs, and lacerations on her liver.

“No mother should ever go through this. This is a very traumatic ordeal,” Torres’ mother, Amber Kohnke, told the New York Post. “The hardest part was not being with everyone and Jessalyn, in the condition she is, was not able to be with her family either,” she said.

